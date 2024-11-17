Keep Active with Yoga & Wellness! - Event Details

Keep Active with Yoga & Wellness! Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: UH Hilo Student Life Center Stay calm, cool, collected, and active with Yoga and Wellness! In collaboration with Student Health & Wellness and Campus Recreation come join us at the UH Hilo Student Life Center for an opportunity to learn yoga on November 19th, 2024 from 5:00-6:00 PM



25 spots available, so make sure to pre-register using the QR-code!



If you have any questions or concerns contact us: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808)932-7384 For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Announcements

