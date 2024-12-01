RISO Professional Development Opportunity - Event Details

RISO Professional Development Opportunity Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 11:30am – 12:30pm Location: Campus Center 301 Are you planning any food fundraising this academic year? Do you know food handling and special event rules as directed by the Hawaii State Department of Health Food Safety Branch?



Join the Campus Center RISO program for a lunch and learn on Wednesday December 4, 2024 from 11:30am-12:30pm in Campus Center 301 with Hawaii State Department of Health Food Safety Educator Kyla Arruda and learn what your RISO needs to ensure proper food handling while fundraising for your RISO.



This opportunity is open to 2024-2025 approved RISOs in good standing. Each RISO may send at least one officer to join in this professional development lunch and learn. For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

