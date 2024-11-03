Connections Beyond Campus Fair - Event Details

Connections Beyond Campus Fair Thursday, November 7, 2024, 10:30am – 1:30pm Location: Mo‘okini Library Lanai Interested in making connections beyond campus? Come talk story with local non-profit and government organizations to learn about opportunities for networking, volunteering, internships, resources, and collaborative projects. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to stop by and meet some of our wonderful community partners!



Visit our website for the current list of organizations attending: hilo.hawaii.edu/cce/connections-fair/ For more information, contact: uhhcce@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7830

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 3, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Esports and Gaming Lounge **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ... BoMB October Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... International Education Week Photo Contest Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Winter Showcase Application Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ... BoMB November Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025 Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...