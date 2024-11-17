IEW Tie-Dye Party - Event Details

IEW Tie-Dye Party Monday, November 18, 2024, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Student Services Building 1st Floor grassy area next to CoBE Celebrate International Education Week 2024 by joining the Center for Global Education and Exchange and the Trio Programs: Upward Bound and SSSP for a Tie-Dye Party! Hang out with friends, play lawn games (Connect 4, corn hole, & jenga), take home a one-of-a-kind creation, and grab some food (hot dogs and chips)!



We'll provide all the supplies, including shirts, dyes, and gloves (first come, first serve)



Student Services Building 1st Floor grassy area next to CoBE For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

