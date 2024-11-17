IEW Tie-Dye Party - Event Details
IEW Tie-Dye Party
Location: Student Services Building 1st Floor grassy area next to CoBE
Celebrate International Education Week 2024 by joining the Center for Global Education and Exchange and the Trio Programs: Upward Bound and SSSP for a Tie-Dye Party! Hang out with friends, play lawn games (Connect 4, corn hole, & jenga), take home a one-of-a-kind creation, and grab some food (hot dogs and chips)!
We'll provide all the supplies, including shirts, dyes, and gloves (first come, first serve)
Monday, November 18, 2024
3:00 pm - 4:00pm
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: International Education Week IEW Study Abroad Upward Bound SSSP Tie-Dye Lawn Games
