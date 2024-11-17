IEW 2024 Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop - Event Details

IEW 2024 Chinese/Japanese Brush Writing Workshop Monday, November 18, 2024, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Student Services Building room W201 In celebration of International Education Week 2024, learn the art of Chinese/Japanese style brush writing with Professor Jean Ippolito!



The workshop will take place on Monday, November 18th, from 12pm to 2pm in Student Services Building room W201.





Sign Ups: go.hawaii.edu/aeZ For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488





