IEW Global Trivia Night - Event Details

IEW Global Trivia Night Thursday, November 21, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: Library Lanai Help us celebrate International Education Week!



Join the Center for Global Education and Exchange, Sociology Department, and the College of Arts and Sciences for a night of global trivia and snacks at the Library Lanai on Thursday, November 21st.



Tables open at 5:30 pm and trivia starts at 6pm. Free Teapresso for the first 50 players as well as global snacks! For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

