IEW Global Trivia Night - Event Details
IEW Global Trivia Night
Location: Library Lanai
Help us celebrate International Education Week!
Join the Center for Global Education and Exchange, Sociology Department, and the College of Arts and Sciences for a night of global trivia and snacks at the Library Lanai on Thursday, November 21st.
Tables open at 5:30 pm and trivia starts at 6pm. Free Teapresso for the first 50 players as well as global snacks!
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: International Education Week IEW Study Abroad Trivia CAS Sociology Dept. Library Lanai
