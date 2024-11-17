IEW Photo Contest Voting - Event Details

This event is being held online. Voting online through Instagram, by liking posts and responding to stories.

IEW Photo Contest Voting Friday, November 22, 2024 Vote for your favorite photo taken by UH Hilo Students while traveling! Categories include Food Culture, Street Scene Stories, Out in Nature, Ancient Treasures, and Celebration of Culture.



Voting takes place on our instagram @uhhglobe For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488 Tags:

