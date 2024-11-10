International Education Week Photo Contest - Announcement Details

International Education Week Photo Contest Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels. Submit by Tuesday, November 12th for the chance to have your work displayed on the second floor of the Student Services Building. Categories include Food Culture, Street Scene Stories, Out in Nature, Ancient Treasures, and Celebration of Culture.





Entry form can be found here.

go.hawaii.edu/aeW For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Announcements

