Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating Filipino-American History Month - Event Details

Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating Filipino-American History Month

Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating Filipino-American History Month Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating, Filipino American History Month



Saturday, October 26, 2024



10:00 a.m.



University of Hawaii at Hilo Campus Center Plaza





Sponsors: Hawaii Association of Filipino Educators (HAFE), University of Hawaii at Hilo, Hawaii Community College, UH Hilo Filipino Studies Program, UH Hilo English Department, UH Hilo College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM), UH Hilo Humanities Division, College of Arts & Sciences, Samahang Filipino Club & Filipino Outreach Project of Hawaii Community College, Fil-Am Community of East Hawaii, Hilo Visayan Club, Samahang Bayanihan of Kea'au High School, UH Hilo Bayanihan Club, Big Island Adult Foster Care Home Operator, Big Island Filipino Community Council, Hawaii Council of Filipino Catholic Club For more information, contact: fdumanig@hawaii.edu (808) 747-5086

Tags:

