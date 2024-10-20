Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating Filipino-American History Month - Event Details
Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating Filipino-American History Month
Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza
Barrio Fiesta: Celebrating, Filipino American History Month
Saturday, October 26, 2024
10:00 a.m.
University of Hawaii at Hilo Campus Center Plaza
Sponsors: Hawaii Association of Filipino Educators (HAFE), University of Hawaii at Hilo, Hawaii Community College, UH Hilo Filipino Studies Program, UH Hilo English Department, UH Hilo College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM), UH Hilo Humanities Division, College of Arts & Sciences, Samahang Filipino Club & Filipino Outreach Project of Hawaii Community College, Fil-Am Community of East Hawaii, Hilo Visayan Club, Samahang Bayanihan of Kea'au High School, UH Hilo Bayanihan Club, Big Island Adult Foster Care Home Operator, Big Island Filipino Community Council, Hawaii Council of Filipino Catholic Club
For more information, contact: fdumanig@hawaii.edu (808) 747-5086
Tags: Campus Center Fiesta Dance Filipino Barrio
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Esports and Gaming Lounge
- **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ...
- BoMB October Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Winter Showcase Application
- Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ...
- BoMB November Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.