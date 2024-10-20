Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Empowering Our Community - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Empowering Our Community Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Empowering Our Community: Exploring Services That Strengthen Us



Brandee Menino is the CEO of HOPE Services Hawaiʻi, a dedicated leader with over two decades of experience in spearheading efforts to end homelessness through innovative housing solutions and community-driven partnerships.

We will dive into the various services available in our community, focusing on housing, health, and support for vulnerable populations. From affordable housing to mental health resources, we'll explore how local organizations work together to uplift those in need.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287 For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

