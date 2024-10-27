Peace Corps Information Session - Event Details

Peace Corps Information Session Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 12:30pm – 1:30pm Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library) Peace Corps Information Session

"Going the distance to make a difference"



Wednesday, October 29, 2024



12:30 - 1:30 p.m.



Kilohana, Mookini Library, room 126



University of Hawai'i at Hilo



As a Volunteer, you immerse yourself in a new experience — building relationships, exchanging cultures and knowledge, and helping transform lives for generations.

Join us at this information session to:



- Learn about Volunteer experiences

- Ask questions about service

- Gain tips to guide you through the application process



For more information, contact Christian Schuh at cschuh@peacecorps.gov.



If you require reasonable accommodations when attending a Peace Corps event, please contact Christian Schuh and provide details of the reasonable accommodation(s) you are requesting. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 27, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Esports and Gaming Lounge **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ... BoMB October Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Winter Showcase Application Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ... BoMB November Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025 Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...