Get Away Day - Event Details

Get Away Day

Saturday, November 9, 2024, 8:00am – 4:30pm

SAC presents Get Away Day on Saturday, November 9th, 2024! Take a break from midterms and tour the west side of Hawaiʻi Island, including stops at Gilbert Kahele Recreation Center, Waikoloa Plaza, Hapuna Beach Park, and Puʻukoholā Heiau. The bus will depart from UH Hilo at 8:00AM and return at 4:30PM.



Seating is limited and participants are required to register ahead of time by scanning the QR code on the flyer or using the link below: forms.gle/pKDDV6HHoHRqfuEb6.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHH-SAC ID validation. For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 10/28/2024.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

