Lung Cancer Awareness White Out - Event Details
Lung Cancer Awareness White Out
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Help White Out lung cancer!
In its 2024 Cancer Facts & Figures Annual Report, the American Cancer Society estimates that 234,580 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year. An estimated 850 of those new cases will be diagnosed in Hawaiʻi. Lung cancer will be the cause of 125,070 deaths in the United States this year.
November is lung cancer awareness month. We hope you will join the Campus Center on Wednesday, November 13th from 10am-12pm to “White Out” lung cancer.
Lung health resources will be available to help raise your awareness and knowledge on lung health. The American Lung Association encourages exercises like walking to benefit lung health, so put on your walking shoes and let's get a mile (or half mile!) in!
Wear white, pick up some resources, speak with lung health advocates, and put in that mile or half mile with us (earn a refreshing treat while supplies last) on Wednesday, November 13th!
For more information, contact: uhhrelay@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center White Out Lung Cancer Awareness Relay For Life
