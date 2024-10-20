SAC Sprinting into NaNoWriMo - Event Details
SAC Sprinting into NaNoWriMo
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Join Us for Engaging Writing Sessions This October & November!
Are you ready to elevate your writing journey? The Student Activities Council (SAC) invites all UH Hilo students to participate in our dynamic writing sessions on the following Mondays, October 14th, 21st, 28th, November 4th & 18th at 12pm to 1pm.
These interactive sessions will feature writing sprints and storytelling elements designed to help you make significant progress during Preptober and National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo).
Don’t miss out on this chance to supercharge your writing! We look forward to seeing you there!
Contact: Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu for more information.
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a FA24UHHSAC, FA24UHHDCO and/or FA24UHH-CB ID validation
For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: sac kilohana writing sprints educational weekly NaNoWriMo National Novel Writing Month
