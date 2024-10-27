Join Us for the University Food Fest! - Event Details

Join Us for the University Food Fest!

Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center 1st Floor Outdoor Venue

Aloha UH Hilo!



Get ready to taste the best of campus dining at our University Food Fest! This year, we’re excited to host the event at our brand-new outdoor venue on the 1st floor of the Campus Center. Experience a fun, open-air atmosphere while sampling a variety of delicious foods and refreshing beverages, all offered by University Dining Services.



This event features:



- A wide selection of new products and items,

- Free tastings from Sodexo's supporting vendors,

- Refreshing beverages to pair with your meal,

- Enjoy the event in our vibrant new outdoor space!



Whether you’re in the mood for something savory, sweet, or a cool drink, there’s something for everyone to savor in this new, exciting setting. Don’t miss out on the ultimate foodie experience!



Bring your friends and join us in the fresh air for food, fun, and community.

For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags: