Join Us for the University Food Fest! - Event Details
Join Us for the University Food Fest!
Location: Campus Center 1st Floor Outdoor Venue
Aloha UH Hilo!
Get ready to taste the best of campus dining at our University Food Fest! This year, we’re excited to host the event at our brand-new outdoor venue on the 1st floor of the Campus Center. Experience a fun, open-air atmosphere while sampling a variety of delicious foods and refreshing beverages, all offered by University Dining Services.
This event features:
- A wide selection of new products and items,
- Free tastings from Sodexo's supporting vendors,
- Refreshing beverages to pair with your meal,
- Enjoy the event in our vibrant new outdoor space!
Whether you’re in the mood for something savory, sweet, or a cool drink, there’s something for everyone to savor in this new, exciting setting. Don’t miss out on the ultimate foodie experience!
Bring your friends and join us in the fresh air for food, fun, and community.
For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Esports and Gaming Lounge
- **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ...
- BoMB October Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Winter Showcase Application
- Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ...
- BoMB November Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.