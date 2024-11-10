SAC Blingy Bites - Event Details

SAC Blingy Bites

Friday, November 15, 2024, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Exciting Announcement: Blingy Bites at UH Hilo!



The Student Activities Council (SAC) invites UH Hilo students to join us for Blingy Bites at the Campus Center! Unleash your creativity and craft stunning jewelry while enjoying delicious treats!



Students will have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of jewelry-making supplies to create their own necklaces, bracelets, or earrings! As you craft, enjoy delicious Oreo cookies along with a variety of milks and water to keep you fueled. It’s a great chance to connect with fellow students and showcase your creativity in a fun, relaxed setting. Let’s make some beautiful memories together

Mark your calendars for a night of creativity and connection! For more information, follow us on Instagram at UHHSAC or contact sacep1@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo students with a FA24UHHSAC or FA24UHH-CB ID validation

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-3777

