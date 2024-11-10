Ke Kalahea's Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details

Ke Kalahea's Breaking News Breakfast Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Wake up and get ready for a morning full of flavor and fresh updates with Ke Kalahea’s monthly Breaking News Breakfast event! Join UH Hilo’s vibrant student-run news publication for an enjoyable start to your day.



Indulge in a delightful assortment of sweet and savory breakfast treats. It’s the perfect opportunity to savor delicious pastries, engage with fellow students, and stay informed about the latest happenings on campus.



Plus, grab a free issue of Ke Kalahea, hot off the press! Stay ahead of the curve with the freshest news and insights from your campus community.



Don’t miss out—it’s a fantastic way to fuel up, connect with peers, and dive into the latest stories at UH Hilo. See you there! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (760) 421-9064

