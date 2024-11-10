Kuleana & Community: UH Hilo's Role in the Community - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: UH Hilo's Role in the Community

Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Building Community Through Conversation



UH Hilo's Role in the Community



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with newly elected State Representative (District 2) Sue Lee Loy who has deep roots in the community. She was raised in the district by her parents David and Patricia Keohokapu and is a graduate of Waiakea High School. For the last eight years she worked on behalf of Hawaii Island residents as a Member of the Hawaii County Council representing Council District 3, a portion of South Hilo and a portion of Kea'au. She has 25 years of experience in land use development, environmental permits, and long-range community planning. Please join us for the last Kuleana and Community Talk Story session this semester to talk about the University of Hawai'i at Hilo's role in our community.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287

For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

