Kuleana & Community: UH Hilo's Role in the Community - Event Details
Kuleana & Community: UH Hilo's Role in the Community
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Building Community Through Conversation
UH Hilo's Role in the Community
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with newly elected State Representative (District 2) Sue Lee Loy who has deep roots in the community. She was raised in the district by her parents David and Patricia Keohokapu and is a graduate of Waiakea High School. For the last eight years she worked on behalf of Hawaii Island residents as a Member of the Hawaii County Council representing Council District 3, a portion of South Hilo and a portion of Kea'au. She has 25 years of experience in land use development, environmental permits, and long-range community planning. Please join us for the last Kuleana and Community Talk Story session this semester to talk about the University of Hawai'i at Hilo's role in our community.
Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: kilohana chancellor's office kipuka study abroad community international Hilo kuleana
What's also happening?
Announcements
- International Education Week Photo Contest
- Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos from any of your trips! It could be from your vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, or any other travels. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Winter Showcase Application
- Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ...
- BoMB November Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.