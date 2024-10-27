BoMB October Monthly Survey - Announcement Details

BoMB October Monthly Survey Join the Conversation!



The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey!



Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback!



This month’s giveaway: A chance to be randomly selected to receive a BOMB umbrella - perfect for keeping dry this winter while repping your campus in style.



Don’t miss out – your voice matters! Complete the survey and you could score some awesome swag.



Survey Dates: October 18, 2024 – October 31, 2024

Time: Opens October 18 at 11:00 AM – Closes October 31 at 11:30 AM

Location: Virtual - Link will be uploaded on 10/18/2024



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 10/7/24.



Restrictions:

Must be a current UH Hilo student





Contact: Kelli McCarty at bombtr@hawaii.edu for more information. For more information, contact: bombtr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377 Tags:

