Dress Profesh! Business Attire Workshop - Event Details

Dress Profesh! Business Attire Workshop

Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: CC 301

Join us to learn the do’s and don’ts of professional attire—and snag some awesome business clothes to take home! Discover Hale Lako, UH Hilo's student supply house that has your back with non-perishable food, school supplies, clothing, and personal hygiene items. Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your wardrobe!

Special Restrictions: Space is limited, please register for this event here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7419

