Healthcare Happy Hour - Event Details

Healthcare Happy Hour

Friday, October 18, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: UCB 127

? Calling all pre-nursing, pre-pharmacy, and pre-med students! Join us at Healthcare Happy Hour ? ? a night of mocktails, delicious food, and meaningful connections. ?? This is your chance to network, share your journey, and unwind with fellow future healthcare heroes. Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and fellowship!

Special Restrictions: This event is limited so make sure to register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7419

