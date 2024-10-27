Mālama Pilina DVAM Resource Fair 2024 - Event Details
Mālama Pilina DVAM Resource Fair 2024
Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
Please join us at the UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza on October 30, 2024 (Wednesday) from 10:30am-1:30pm. The theme for UH Hilo's DVAM 2024 is #boundariesbuildpilina, which encourages individuals to prioritize respect, clear boundaries, and mutual care in their relationships. This theme highlights the role of advocacy and healthy communication in preventing domestic violence and fostering safety in our communities. This event is open to all students, faculty, and staff and a great opportunity to learn, connect, and foster community partnerships. DVAM 2024 is hosted by the UH Hilo Office of Equal Opportunity, Title IX, and the CAPE Program.
Calling all Vulcans to come together and stand up against violence in our communities. We encourage our campus community to wear purple to this event and throughout the month of October in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month!
For disability accommodations, please contact Jenna Waipa at waipajk@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7818 at least five (5) days prior to the event. To speak to someone confidentially about your options, contact Counseling Services at (808) 932-7465. An Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution, the University of Hawaii at Hilo is a campus of the University of Hawaii System.
For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818
Tags: dvam boundariesbuildpilina uhhilo oeotix campuscenterplaza domestic violence awareness campuscenter titleIX
