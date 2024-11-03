Kuleana & Community: Conflict Prevention & Resolution - Event Details
Kuleana & Community: Conflict Prevention & Resolution
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Building Community Through Conversation
Conflict Prevention and Resolution
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Julie Mitchell, the Executive Director of Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, a non-profit whose mission is to empower people to come together—to talk and to listen, to explore options, and to find their own best solutions. To achieve this mission, Ku‘ikahi offers mediation, facilitation, and training can strengthen the ability of diverse individuals and groups to resolve interpersonal conflicts and community issues. In this talk-story, let’s explore why conflict usually feels so “icky” and how we can engage more constructively when we have disagreements with others.
Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: kuleana and community kilohana kipuka chancellor's Office Study abroad International
