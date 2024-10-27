2024 Advising Spooktacular - Event Details

2024 Advising Spooktacular

Thursday, October 31, 2024, 10:30am – 1:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza and Library Lanai

Muahahaha!

From 10:30am to 1:30pm, faculty and staff from departments and programs across the University will be dressed in their best costumes across Campus Center Plaza and the Library Lanai.



Not only will they be giving out free candy and treats, but also helpful advising tips for your Spring 2025 class registration and information on the classes they'll be offering.



Come on by!

Special Restrictions: Honoring the rich diversity of our campus and respecting all of the components that contribute to that diversity (culture/ gender, identity, etc.), we ask that if you dressed up to be mindful in your costume choices out of respect for all individuals within our campus ʻohana.

For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

