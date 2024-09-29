Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Palau's History in Film - Event Details

Palau's History in Film

Location: UCB-118

We will be viewing some documentaries on Palau and its history, in celebration of Palau's 30th Independence Day.

This is a collaboration between Hilo History Club & Ngelekel Belau Club.

Please bring snacks and a jacket, and be ready to learn about Palau! See you there!

For more information, contact: histclub@hawaii.edu (805) 843-7279

Palau's History in Film image

Tags: Hilo History Club Ngelekel Belau Club Palau International History Belau free film

