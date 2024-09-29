Palau's History in Film - Event Details

Palau's History in Film Friday, October 4, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB-118 We will be viewing some documentaries on Palau and its history, in celebration of Palau's 30th Independence Day.



This is a collaboration between Hilo History Club & Ngelekel Belau Club.



Please bring snacks and a jacket, and be ready to learn about Palau! See you there! For more information, contact: histclub@hawaii.edu (805) 843-7279

