Freebies and Feedback - Event Details
Freebies and Feedback
Location: Campus Center Plaza
At Freebies and Feedback, we value your thoughts on SAC’s activities and events. Share what you enjoyed, what could be improved, and any ideas for making future events even better.
Stop by to grab some exclusive free items from Bath & Body Works and other vendors as a token of our appreciation for being part of our community.
While you're here, consider filling out a quick survey to share your feedback on this semester’s SAC events. Your input helps us create experiences you and your friends will love!
Don’t miss this chance to connect with us and take home some amazing freebies!
Special Restrictions: All participants must bring their student ID and show their FA24UHH-SAC or FA24UHH-CB validation.
For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
What's also happening?
Announcements
- UH Hilo Student Association Senate Meetings
- Aloha UH Hilo Students! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA), your student government, invites you to our weekly senate meeting every Saturday at 8:30am on Zoom. ...
- BoMB December Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
