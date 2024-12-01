Freebies and Feedback - Event Details

Freebies and Feedback

Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

At Freebies and Feedback, we value your thoughts on SAC’s activities and events. Share what you enjoyed, what could be improved, and any ideas for making future events even better.



Stop by to grab some exclusive free items from Bath & Body Works and other vendors as a token of our appreciation for being part of our community.



While you're here, consider filling out a quick survey to share your feedback on this semester’s SAC events. Your input helps us create experiences you and your friends will love!



Don’t miss this chance to connect with us and take home some amazing freebies!

Special Restrictions: All participants must bring their student ID and show their FA24UHH-SAC or FA24UHH-CB validation.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

