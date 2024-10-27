Esports and Gaming Lounge - Announcement Details

Esports and Gaming Lounge

Location: Campus Center 2nd Floor Lava Landing

Exciting News

We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of Campus Center at Lava Landing! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, connect, and relax.

New Lava Landing Hours for the Esports and Gaming Lounge:

Monday-Friday: 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM

Saturday: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM



But that’s not all! During our extended hours, you can:

✅ Get your campus ID



✅ Validate your campus ID



✅ Enjoy all the fun in the game room!



Come on down, check out the space, and experience the excitement for yourself! We can’t wait to see you at Lava Landing!

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with a valid campus ID.

For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

