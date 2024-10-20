Pink Out! - Event Details

Pink Out!

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 9:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join the fight against breast cancer this October as the Campus Center goes PINK! According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), an estimated 313,510 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. ACS also estimates 1,440 new breast cancer diagnoses in women in Hawaiʻi.



Throughout the day at this event, you will have the chance to:



- Increase your awareness and education on breast cancer

- Hear from breast cancer thrivers from our campus and community

- Contribute to the pink ribbon display

- Participate in the beautiful bra decorating contest (and fashion show–worn over clothes)!

- Join the Zumbathon



This event is designed to help you connect with the fight against breast cancer: ask questions and increase your knowledge on prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and caregiver support. Wear pink and join us in the fight on campus! Joining this event, you help usher in the return of Relay For Life on campus Spring 2025!



For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at (8080932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vlc411@hawaii.edu by Tuesday, October 8, 2024.



For more information, contact: uhhrelay@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796.

