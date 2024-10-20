Voter Registration Drive - Event Details

Voter Registration Drive Friday, October 25, 2024, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza The Political Science Club will be doing voter registration at Campus Center Plaza. For more information, contact: ahirata7@hawaii.edu (808) 785-7406 Tags:

