Get Ready for Math Jam! - Event Details
Get Ready for Math Jam!
Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library)
Are you enrolled in MATH 135, 135T, 140, 140X, or 241? Math Jam is your ultimate chance to gear up for finals with all the tools and support you need! Dive into practice problems designed just for this event, connect with tutors and faculty who are ready to answer your questions, and enjoy complimentary refreshments to keep you energized.
This event is more than just a study session—it's a chance to study smarter, gain confidence, and even have some fun along the way. Whether you need a quick review or some extra help with tough concepts, Math Jam has you covered!
Don’t miss out! Look for the registration code on the event flyer, which will be emailed to you in November. Secure your spot early and bring a friend along to make the most of this fantastic resource, proudly sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)!
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Efren Ruiz at (808) 932-7538 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ruize@hawaii.edu by 11/25/2024. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHHDCO ID validation.
For more information, contact: ruize@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7538
Tags: Math Kilohana Studying finals tutoring Campus Center UHHSA
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Kappa Psi Krispy Kreme Sale!
- The Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity at UH Hilo Daniel K Inouye College of Pharmacy is excited to announce our **Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts Fundraiser!** These are a great sweet treat for the holiday season and to get as a treat ...
- UH Hilo Student Association Senate Meetings
- Aloha UH Hilo Students! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA), your student government, invites you to our weekly senate meeting every Saturday at 8:30am on Zoom. ...
- BoMB December Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.