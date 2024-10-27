ʻKuleana & Community Talk Story: Family Business Challenges - Event Details

ʻKuleana & Community Talk Story: Family Business Challenges

Friday, November 1, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Building Community Through Conversation



Challenges Family Owned Business Face in Hawaiʻi



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Mike Miyahira who is the owner of Business Strategies. He

provides consulting services to family owned and closely held businesses located across the state. He focuses on succession planning, family business governance issues and strategic planning services, serving clients on all islands.



He currently serves on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, is a director of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, the Island of Hawaiʻi YMCA, and the Japanese Community Association of Hawaiʻi. Miyahira is also a member of the University of Hawaiʻi, Shidler Family Business Center of Hawaiʻi and serves on its Big Island Advisory Board.





Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287

For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

