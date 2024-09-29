MA Counseling Psychology Virtual Open House - Event Details

This event is being held online.

MA Counseling Psychology Virtual Open House Thursday, October 3, 2024, 5:00pm Location: https://go.hawaii.edu/Uga The Department of Psychology's MA Program in Counseling Psychology (Specialization: Clinical Mental Health Counseling) is holding a Virtual Open House informational meeting.



Come learn about the program and admission process. The application for next year's cohort is open now! Priority deadline to apply is January 17, 2025.



Join Zoom Meeting go.hawaii.edu/Uga



For more information contact Craig Mitchell. mhcp@hawaii.edu. 808-932-8827 For more information, contact: MHCP@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827

