SAC Halloween Costume Contest - Event Details

SAC Halloween Costume Contest

Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Library Lanai

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! The Student Activities Council (SAC) invites you to participate in our Halloween Costume Contest. The costume contest will consist of three categories, Most Creative, Most Scariest, and Most Funniest. Students will have a chance to win a PRIZE in each category. First Place winners in each category will win $100 and the Runner up in each category will win $75.



Contestants must have a FA24UHHSAC or FA24UHH-CB validated student ID, but all students are welcome to dress up in costume and enjoy the festivities . For more details on how to enter the costume contest, visit the official contest entry form which is now open.



For more information contact Haven Rayoan at sacep1@hawaii.edu.



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 10/17/24.

Special Restrictions: Contestants must have a FA24UHHSAC or FA24UHH-CB validated student ID

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

