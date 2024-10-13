Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Supporting Local HICC - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Supporting Local HICC Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Supporting Local: Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Ms. Carla Kuo the Executive Officer of the Hawai'i Island Chamber of Commerce, a business member organization founded in 1898 that strives to promote the economic wellbeing of our island as a whole. Discover why supporting local businesses is essential to our community's vitality and how the Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce plays an important role in this effort. Learn about the Chamber's initiatives and their impact on fostering economic growth and community strength on Hawaii Island.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287 For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

