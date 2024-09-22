What Would Decolonial Conservation Ethics Look Like? - Event Details

What Would Decolonial Conservation Ethics Look Like? Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: In-person at Wentworth Hall, Room 1, or online via Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976 (passcode: TCBES) Speaker: Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones, Professor of Philosophy and Gender and Women's Studies and Chair of the Humanities, University of Hawai'i at Hilo



This presentation will provide a summary of the history of conservation ethical paradigms in the US. She will chart out the challenges an Environmental Justice paradigm poses in contemporary conservation ethics. Following Candace Fujikaneʻs work in Mapping Abundance, she will then explore what the framework could look like in developing Decolonial Conservation Ethics. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

