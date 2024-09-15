Finding & Keeping Funding: Strategies for Getting Grants - Event Details
Finding & Keeping Funding: Strategies for Getting Grants
Location: Wentworth 1 (in-person) or via Zoom (https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976, passcode: TCBES)
Panelists: Moana Ulu Ching, Senior Program Manager with Conservation International; Chelsey Chow,Program Officer with Hau'oli Mau Loa Foundation; and Corie Yanger, Coordinator with Three Mountain Alliance
This panel will focus on the tips and tricks for successfully searching, writing, and reporting for grants.
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: TCBES seminar Wentworth Hall grants funding opportunities research grants grant-writing proposal writing grant advice
