Finding & Keeping Funding: Strategies for Getting Grants - Event Details

Finding & Keeping Funding: Strategies for Getting Grants Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 (in-person) or via Zoom (https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976, passcode: TCBES) Panelists: Moana Ulu Ching, Senior Program Manager with Conservation International; Chelsey Chow,Program Officer with Hau'oli Mau Loa Foundation; and Corie Yanger, Coordinator with Three Mountain Alliance



This panel will focus on the tips and tricks for successfully searching, writing, and reporting for grants. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 15, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ... Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024) Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...