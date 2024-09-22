SAC Dance the Night Away - Event Details

SAC Dance the Night Away

Friday, September 27, 2024, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

UH Hilo Students, get ready to kick off the new year in style! The Student Activities Council (SAC) invites you to an unforgettable evening of fun and dance!



The main event? A Just Dance free-play session on a large portable screen! Bring your friends, unwind, and show off your best dance moves. No experience needed—just come ready to have a great time!



While you dance the night away, the SAC team will be there to chat about upcoming events, current openings in the council, and exciting volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Plus, share your thoughts and ideas with us through a quick digital survey!



Don’t miss out on the fun—let’s dance our way into the new school year together!



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by Friday, September 6th, 2024.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

