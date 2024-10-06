Preptober For NaNoWriMo! - Event Details

Preptober For NaNoWriMo!

Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

The Student Activities Council (SAC) invites you to join our Writing Brainstorming Session as we gear up for November’s National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo)!



What’s NaNoWriMo? It’s a thrilling challenge where you aim to write 50,000 words of a novel in just 30 days—a tradition that’s been inspiring writers since 1999!



At this session, you’ll:



- Learn all about the NaNoWriMo challenge and how to get started.

- Receive writing tips and access to materials to fuel your creativity.

- Enjoy light refreshments as you brainstorm your next big idea.



Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just getting started, come get inspired and prepared for your novel-writing adventure!



Join us and let’s make this November a month of creativity and literary achievement!



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 09/27/2024.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: