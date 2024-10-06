Preptober For NaNoWriMo! - Event Details
Preptober For NaNoWriMo!
Location: Campus Center 301
The Student Activities Council (SAC) invites you to join our Writing Brainstorming Session as we gear up for November’s National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo)!
What’s NaNoWriMo? It’s a thrilling challenge where you aim to write 50,000 words of a novel in just 30 days—a tradition that’s been inspiring writers since 1999!
At this session, you’ll:
- Learn all about the NaNoWriMo challenge and how to get started.
- Receive writing tips and access to materials to fuel your creativity.
- Enjoy light refreshments as you brainstorm your next big idea.
Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just getting started, come get inspired and prepared for your novel-writing adventure!
Join us and let’s make this November a month of creativity and literary achievement!
For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 09/27/2024.
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.
For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC Writing NaNoWriMo
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024)
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ...
- Esports and Gaming Lounge
- **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.