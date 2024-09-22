Campus Center Presents: Mix and Match! - Event Details

Campus Center Presents: Mix and Match!

Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Looking to explore clubs and get involved on campus? Mix & Match! is the perfect opportunity to meet a variety of student organizations and learn how to join them!



At this event, you’ll have the chance to:



- Meet different clubs and student groups from across campus.

- Discover opportunities that match your interests, whether academic, social, cultural, or recreational.

- Learn how to join the clubs and organizations that resonate with you.



It’s a relaxed, fun environment designed to help you connect with others, ask questions, and find your perfect match when it comes to student life at UH Hilo. Whether you’re looking to enhance your academic experience or just want to meet new people, this is the event for you!



For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at (808) 932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vlc411@hawaii.edu by Wednesday, September 11th, 2024.

For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

