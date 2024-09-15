Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Kuleana Health - Event Details
Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Kuleana Health
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana Health - Our Responsibility for Health
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Mr. Randy Kurohara who is the Executive Director of Community First Hawai'i, a small local nonprofit founded by the late Barry Taniguchi, with a big vision to transform healthcare here on Hawai'i Island. He will share general information on health care from a national, state and county perspective and what's working and what's not here on Hawai'i Island. Kurohara will speak to the need to shift healthcare from treating disease to keeping people healthy and why our community needs to play a more active role in accepting kuleana for our own health and the wellbeing of others.
Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: Campus Center study abroad international SAC KIPUKA chancellor's Office community Kilohana Sociology Communications kuleana
