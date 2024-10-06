Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program Info Session - Event Details
Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program Info Session
Location: Kilohana Academic Success Center; 1st floor of Mookini Library
In-person information session where we will introduce topics such as benefits, requirements, and advice for applying. The JET Coordinator will be available to answer your questions about JET!
Assistant Language Teacher (ALT)
ALTs are engaged in language instruction & are mainly assigned to local boards of education, elementary, junior or senior high schools. Japanese language ability is not required.
Coordinator for International Relations (CIR)
CIRs are placed in administrative offices of local authorities or similar organizations. High degree of fluency in Japanese is required.
What is the JET Program?
Since 1987, JET has sent more than 77,000 participants from
around the globe to work in schools, boards of education, and
government offices throughout Japan. This program offers a
unique cultural exchange opportunity to meet people from
around the world while living and working in Japan.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7489
