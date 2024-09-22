Meet the Author: Keola Donaghy - Event Details

Meet the Author: Keola Donaghy Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 4:30pm – 5:30pm Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor / lower level) Meet Dr. Joseph Keola Donaghy, Chair of the Humanities Department at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, an Associate Professor of Music, and the faculty coordinator of Music Studies and the Institute of Hawaiian Music University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Dr. Donaghy will be discussing his first scholarly monograph, Mele on the Mauna: Perpetuating Genealogies of Hawaiian Musical Activism on Maunakea, which was published by Indiana University Press in September 2024. More information is available on the Mookini Library Special Events page. For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 22, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ... Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024) Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...