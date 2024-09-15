Chinese Moon Festival celebration - Event Details

Chinese Moon Festival celebration Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai The Chinese Studies Program, in association with Chinese Culture Club and student volunteers from Chinese language & folklore classes, along with enthusiastic volunteers from the local community, present to you the annual Chinese Moon Festival celebration!



Everyone is cordially invited to join us for this traditional festival characterized by family reunion on the mid-autumn full-moon night, with a beautiful legend of Goddess Chang’e, Jade Rabbit, and Cassia on the Moon!



Come enjoy soft soothing music, beauty in Chinese calligraphy/brush writing, paper crafts, lanterns, poems, singing, fan dances, keyboard playing, qigong performance, mahjong game, shuttlecock kicking, Chinese yoyo, dragon ribbon dance, lion costumes, and more!



Feel the festival air, join to make paper lanterns or rabbits, and pick up a paper rabbit with your name written on it in Chinese! For more information, contact: jirenf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7132

