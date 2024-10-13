Healing Together: Free Workshop - Event Details

Healing Together: Free Workshop

Friday, October 18, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

In recognition of International Conflict Resolution Day, the public is invited to a free workshop on "Healing Together: Unpacking Mental Health Stigma with Compassion and Awareness" presented by Dr. Stephanie Campbell and Dr. Alexandria King. Join us for the dynamic session to gain insights, challenge biases, and take actionable steps toward creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for mental health.



Register for this free event online at kakou2024.eventbrite.com or contact the Kuʻikani Mediation Center at 808-935-7844 or shelby@hawaiimediation.org.





Sponsored by Kuʻikahi Mediation Center, County of Hawai'i, rotary clubs, and the UH Hilo International Student Services program.

For more information, contact: shelby@hawaiimediation.org (808) 935-7844

