Ink & Art: Newspaper Painting Day - Event Details

Ink & Art: Newspaper Painting Day Thursday, November 7, 2024, 12:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Campus Center 202C Join Ke Kalahea for a lively midday of creativity and fun! We’re thrilled to invite you to an afternoon filled with painting, music, and engaging activities.



Here’s what to look forward to:



-Unleash your creativity with painting sessions while enjoying a selection of featured music including some staff-choice favorites.

-Submit your artwork for a chance to be featured in our next issue of Ke Kalahea. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase your talent!



Whether you’re an artist or just looking for a creative break, this event is the perfect way to connect with fellow students and express yourself.



Don’t miss this opportunity to create, share, and enjoy! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 3, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Esports and Gaming Lounge **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ... BoMB October Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... International Education Week Photo Contest Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Winter Showcase Application Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ... BoMB November Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025 Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...