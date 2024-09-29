Pizza With the Press - Event Details

Pizza With the Press Thursday, October 3, 2024, 12:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Campus Center 202C Dive into deliciousness with Ke Kalahea’s monthly Pizza With the Press event! We’re serving up free pizza and a great opportunity to get to know the passionate team behind UH Hilo’s student-run news publication.



Enjoy a variety of tasty pizzas while engaging in lively conversation with our editorial team. Plus, be among the first to grab the latest edition of Ke Kalahea, fresh off the press!



Whether you’re a dedicated reader or new to our publication, this event is the perfect way to connect, enjoy some great food, and stay up-to-date with the latest campus news.



We’re excited to see you there! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

Tags:

What's also happening?

Announcements

