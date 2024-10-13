Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024) - Announcement Details

Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024)

Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. If you don't complete this appointment, a registration hold will be placed on your account, preventing you from registering for Spring 2025 classes.



Spring 2025 registration begins the week of November 11.



If you're a freshman, it's time to schedule your Mandatory Advising Appointment between September 15-October 15, with your professional advisor.



Remember, if you don't complete this appointment, a hold will be placed on your record preventing registration for Spring 2025, beginning in November. We're looking forward to meeting with you soon!



Schedule your Appointment Today with STAR Balance at star.hawaii.edu/appointment/



1. Log in to STAR Balance and select "Academic Advising"

2. Click/Tap on "UH Hilo Advising Center"

3. Select your Academic Advisor

4. View your advisor's availability and select a time that is available for appointment that works for your schedule.

5. Enter your information, including your preferred modality, and click on "Submit". You will receive an appointment confirmation email via your hawaii.edu account. If you select advising via Zoom, the Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email.

For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

