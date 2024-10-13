Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024) - Announcement Details
Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024)
Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. If you don't complete this appointment, a registration hold will be placed on your account, preventing you from registering for Spring 2025 classes.
Spring 2025 registration begins the week of November 11.
If you're a freshman, it's time to schedule your Mandatory Advising Appointment between September 15-October 15, with your professional advisor.
Remember, if you don't complete this appointment, a hold will be placed on your record preventing registration for Spring 2025, beginning in November. We're looking forward to meeting with you soon!
Schedule your Appointment Today with STAR Balance at star.hawaii.edu/appointment/
1. Log in to STAR Balance and select "Academic Advising"
2. Click/Tap on "UH Hilo Advising Center"
3. Select your Academic Advisor
4. View your advisor's availability and select a time that is available for appointment that works for your schedule.
5. Enter your information, including your preferred modality, and click on "Submit". You will receive an appointment confirmation email via your hawaii.edu account. If you select advising via Zoom, the Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email.
For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776
Tags: academic advising freshman ʻeleu mandatory advising advising freshmen students registration
What's also happening?
Announcements
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024)
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.