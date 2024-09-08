Financial Literacy Workshop Series- Financial Foundations - Event Details

Financial Literacy Workshop Series- Financial Foundations Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Student Services Center W-201 Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center invites all UH Hilo students to join our Financial Literacy Workshop Series! This introductory session is designed to help you build a strong financial foundation and develop healthy money habits for long-term success. Whether you’re just starting your financial journey or looking to refine your skills, this workshop is for you—no prior experience needed!



Led by entrepreneur and UH Hilo faculty member Siniva Pota, you’ll gain valuable insights into managing your finances and growing your wealth. Don’t miss this chance to invest in your future! Spaces are limited so register here today! For more information, contact: jaynal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418 Tags:

Announcements

