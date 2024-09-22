Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Reclaiming Health via Food - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Reclaiming Health via Food Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Reclaiming Health Through Food



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Clifton Sankofa, Educator and Writer, who will hold space to

discuss how managing diabetes can be highly challenging for people whose diets promote autoimmune diseases. While industrial foods have become staples in many households, what is marketed as convenient and cheap comes with a steep price for our wallets, minds, and bodies. Many foods we perceive as “traditional” increase preventable diseases.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287 For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 22, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ... Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024) Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...