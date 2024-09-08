Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Small Shoulders, Big Worries - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Small Shoulders, Big Worries

Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Building Community Through Conversation



Small Shoulders, Big Worries: Understanding Childhood Anxiety in a Post-Pandemic World



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Charmaine Higa-McMillan who will discuss childhood anxiety, explaining how it differs from fear, how it changes as children age, and the impact of the pandemic. You'll learn when anxiety becomes excessive, the most effective treatments available, and practical strategies for adults to help children navigate anxiety in our post-pandemic world.



Dr. Charmaine Higa-McMillan is a Professor of Psychology, serves as the Director of the Master's Program in Clinical

Mental Health Counseling, and she is licensed to practice as a psychologist in Hawaii. She specializes in childhood stress and anxiety, and the implementation of evidence-based services in rural, underserved communities.



FRIDAY 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287

For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

